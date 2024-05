ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): In a major decision on Friday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Finance to cut the price of petrol by Rs 15.4 per liter and that of diesel by Rs 7.9 per liter.

The government’s pro-people policies have led to a notable decline in inflation and a stabilization of the economy, the prime minister said in a statement released by the PM Office.