PM directs federal, provincial governments to remain alert during current rainy situation

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the federal and provincial departments to remain alert and use all resources to help the citizens during the current spell of rains across the country.

He also asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial management authorities to keep close monitoring of rains across the country.

He said the federal departments should work in collaboration with the provincial governments and departments to cope with the situation.

He said all the requirements should be fulfilled in the respective areas to ensure safety of the people.

Wherever necessary, people should be shifted to safe areas immediately, PM Shehbaz said adding that the National Highway Authority (NHA) and other relevant departments should monitor the inter-provincial national highways.

The prime minister said effective arrangements should be made to ensure traffic flow and public convenience on Quetta-Karachi highway in Lasbela and Quetta-Sibbi highway in Bolan.

The people should be kept alert in affected areas and on various highways, Shehbaz Sharif added.

He said safety of human lives and property was the top priority of the government, therefore all the civil service departments should remain vigilant and work with national vigor and responsibility.

He also directed the people to follow precautionary measures in the situation of severe weather and cooperate with government institutions.