PM directs enforcement of river bed zoning regulations to avert Swat-like destruction

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the effective enforcement of the zoning regulations regarding the utilization of land at river bed to avert the recurrence of destruction as took place in Swat consequent to floods.

The prime minister, chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, expressed his concern over the destruction in Swat caused by human negligence due to the construction of hotels on the river bed.

He asked the authorities concerned to avoid politicking on such matters for the protection of human lives.

The cabinet meeting offered Fateha for martyrs of the armed forces as well as those killed by the flash floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority briefed the meeting about the flood situation including the magnitude of destruction, ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities.

It was told that floods had hit 6,615 union councils of 81 districts in Sindh and Balochistan including 32 districts in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six in Gilgit Baltistan and three in Punjab.

The NDMA told the cabinet members that since June 14, the country had received 190% more rains than previous 30 years while Sindh had received 465% and Balochistan received 437% more rains.

The floods had killed 1325 people including 522 in Sindh, 289 in KP, 260 in Balochistan, 189 in Punjab, 42 in AJK and 22 in GB. Around 12,703 people were injured including 8,321 in Sindh, 3,844 in Punjab, 348 in KP, 164 in Balochistan, 21 in AJK and five in GB.

