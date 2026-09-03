PM directs completion of Daanish University plan within two weeks

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed authorities to finalise detailed plans for the establishment of Daanish University, along with a timeline for its construction, within two weeks.

Chairing a review meeting on the university, the prime minister said the institution should provide international-standard education and professional training to talented students belonging to economically disadvantaged and middle-income families.

He emphasised that Daanish University should have a system distinct from conventional universities and be established as a model of excellence.

The prime minister directed that the university’s outreach programme should focus on creating awareness among children from underprivileged and middle-income families and ensuring their access to the institution.

The meeting was briefed by the Daanish University Board on plans for engaging international-standard faculty and the construction of the university.

It was informed that globally renowned faculty holding degrees from international universities would be engaged to teach at the university. Efforts to engage a leading US college for developing its academic and teaching system were also in the final stages.

The meeting was further informed that the university would be constructed according to a state-of-the-art campus design based on international standards, with the bidding process to commence soon. The proposed design and construction plan were also presented at the meeting.

Federal Ministers Dr Musadik Masood Malik and Attaullah Tarar, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, members of the Daanish University Board and senior officials attended the meeting.