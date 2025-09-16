PM directs complete assessment of rain, flood damages

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed all the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive and realistic assessment of human and financial losses, including damages to crops, livestock and communication infrastructure in the rain and flood-affected areas.

He stressed that after the completion of assessment; the government could formulate a comprehensive rehabilitation strategy by effectively carrying out the restoration efforts in the affected areas and support the affected population.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting regarding loss of lives and properties across the country due to recent rains and floods, including estimated damages to crops and livestock, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In the meeting, the prime minister directed all the federal and provincial authorities to work in close liaison and extend full cooperation to each other in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, chief secretaries of all provinces, NDMA Chairman and other senior officials from the relevant institutions.

The prime minister directed that all the provinces and relevant departments should conduct a detailed assessment of the damages caused by the floods and recent rains across the country so that a clear and effective strategy for recovery could be implemented.

The prime minister observed that all the chief ministers took commendable and timely measures to address the situation triggered by the recent rains and floods.

Federal and inter-provincial institutions should fully cooperate with each other in assessing these damages, he stressed.

In addition to the loss of lives and properties, he emphasized that damages to crops and livestock should also be included in the assessment reports.

He opined that assistance could be taken from SUPARCO (Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) for satellite-based assessment while immediate steps should be taken to protect crops from various diseases after flooding.

The prime minister said that special measures should be taken for the cultivation of suitable crops in the flood-affected areas.

Restoration of communication infrastructure and repair of damaged roads should be given top priority, he further directed, adding all the ministers and relevant authorities should stand shoulder to shoulder with the public, during the rehabilitation phase in these flood-affected areas.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and other relevant authorities on the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts arising out of the flood situation.

The prime minister was informed that damage assessment work had already begun on sugarcane, cotton and rice crops, and it would be completed in the next ten to fifteen days once the water receded.