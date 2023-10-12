PM directs BoI to devise strategy linking overseas Pakistanis with investment ventures

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday directed the Board of Investment (BoI) to chalk out an effective strategy for joint cooperation on investment with the Pakistani community living abroad.

The prime minister issued the directive during a meeting with former ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik, who called on him here at the PM House.

Javed Malik proposed to the prime minister to set up a platform for cooperation in investment activities with overseas Pakistanis.