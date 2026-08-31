PM departs today for three-day Kyrgyzstan visit to attend SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake a three-day official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from today till September 2, 2026, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov.

During the visit, the prime minister will participate in the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, as well as bilateral engagements in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Communication Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials will accompany the prime minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will participate in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State and the SCO Plus Summit, besides assuming Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) for 2026–2027.

On the sidelines of the SCO engagements, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of participating countries and also attend the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games being held today.

On September 2, the prime minister will hold bilateral discussions with President Sadyr Zhaparov on the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations.

The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, energy, regional connectivity, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest and cooperation at regional and multilateral fora.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic enjoy warm and fraternal relations, rooted in shared history, faith, and cultural affinity, as well as common aspirations for peace, connectivity, and prosperity in Central and South Asia.

The visit will provide an important opportunity to consolidate the momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, translate political goodwill into enhanced practical cooperation, and further strengthen the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.