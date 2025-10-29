PM departs for Islamabad after concluding official visit to Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

RIYADH, Oct 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed for Islamabad after concluding his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz saw off the prime minister at the King Khalid International Airport.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, where the two sides agreed to launch a comprehensive Economic Cooperation Framework aimed at elevating Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations into a new era of strategic economic partnership.

The new framework builds on nearly eight decades of historic brotherhood, anchored in Islamic solidarity and mutual trust. It seeks to strengthen the role of both public and private sectors in promoting joint ventures and enhancing trade exchange between the two countries.

Under the framework, several strategic and high-impact initiatives are being explored in sectors including energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security.

Both sides are also reviewing key agreements, including Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for an electricity interconnection project and cooperation in the energy sector, marking a significant step toward regional energy integration.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also attended the 9th edition of Future Investment Initiative Conference titled “Is Humanity in the Right Direction?”.

While speaking on the occasion, he called for mutual cooperation to support countries like Pakistan that are battered by the climate catastrophes and ruled out loans as the only option to recover.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended felicitations to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for the event and his vision to transform societies like he has done in Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz informed the forum the massive reforms being implemented in Pakistan and termed them the most robust changes and deep rooted reforms that were direly required at this time.

He also appreciated Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s vision of development and role of Saudi Arabia for its development measures across the globe.

During his visit, the prime minister also met with the President and Chief Executive of World Economic Forum Borge Brende.