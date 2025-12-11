PM departs for 2-day official visit to Turkmenistan

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The prime minister will participate in the forum being held in Ashgabat in connection with the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with President of Turkmenistan as well as other world leaders participating in the forum.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Talha Barki are also accompanying the prime minister.