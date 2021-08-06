PM delighted over completion of final phase of Peshawar SKMHC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his pleasure over the completion of final phase in the commissioning of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMCH) Peshawar, which had opened in 2015.

The Prime Minister said that he was delighted to visit SKMCH Peshawar today to inaugurate the newly completed operating room suite and intensive care unit (ICU).

Delighted to visit @SKMCH Peshawar today to inaugurate newly completed operating room suite & intensive care unit (ICU). The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities at the hospital marks completion of final phase in commissioning of SKMCH, Peshawar which had opened in 2015 pic.twitter.com/ZncISF25mh — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 6, 2021

“The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities at the hospital marks completion of final phase in commissioning of SKMCH, Peshawar which had opened in 2015,” Imran Khan said in a series of tweets posted on his social media account.

I appeal to the hospital’s supporters & donors to donate generously so that the 2 existing hospitals can continue to treat ever-increasing number of cancer patients free of charge; & so as to allow the new hospital in Karachi to open its doors to patients in Dec 2023, as planned. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 6, 2021

He said that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Peshawar now offered all diagnostic and treatment facilities for cancer under one roof, for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Northern Pakistan.

The Prime Minister mentioned that SKMCH, Lahore was opened in 1994, adding, since over 30% of all patients seen in Lahore came from KP & Afghanistan, they decided to establish Peshawar SKMCH.

He also appealed the hospital’s supporters and donors to donate generously so that the two existing hospitals could continue to treat ever-increasing number of cancer patients free of charge; and so as to allow the new hospital in Karachi to open its doors to patients in December 2023, as planned.