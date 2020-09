ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday did not accept the resignation tendered by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen. ® Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The Prime Minister said, as he was satisfied with the evidence and explanation presented by Lt. Gen. ® Asim Saleem Bajwa, he has directed him to continue to work as SAPM, said a news release issued by the PM Media Office here.