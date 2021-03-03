PM decides to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday describing the victory of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on general seat of Senate from the Federal Capital as “negation of democracy” said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

“Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has unanimously decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly,” Qureshi said while addressing a press conference along with Federal Ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and others.

He said that the victory of Gilani, the candidate of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), also endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apprehensions of corrupt practices in the Senate elections.