ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Pakistan women cricket team for registering a clean sweep against the visiting Ireland women team in one-day international tri-match series and making the nation proud.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted, “Heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Women Cricket Team for a clean sweep against Ireland in a three-match series.”

Heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Women Cricket Team for a clean sweep against Ireland in a three-match series.



You have made the nation proud.



Keep rising & shining! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 9, 2022

The prime minister further said the team had made the nation proud, adding “Keep rising & shining!”