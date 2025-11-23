Monday, November 24, 2025
PM congratulates Tufail Jutt on election win

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated PML-N candidate Muhammad Tufail Jutt on his resounding victory in the NA-143 Chichawatni by-election.

He said, “The victory in the by-elections is due to the vision of Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his exemplary leadership and the hard work of the party workers.”

“The victory in the by-elections is a reflection of the public’s trust in the hard work of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for the development of the province,” he added.

“Undoubtedly, with the victory in NA-143, the public has expressed its trust in the spirit of public service of the PML-N,” he said adding, “The victory in the election shows the public’s faith in the government’s performance,” he remarked.

He said Muhammad Tufail Jutt will work day and night to serve the people, representing the aspirations of his constituency.

