PM congratulates To Lam on his election as Vietnam president

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated To Lam on his election as the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

“Congratulations to President To Lam on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that Pakistan looked forward to deepening its warm and friendly ties with Vietnam and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

Vietnam’s lawmakers unanimously elected Communist Party General Secretary To Lam as the country’s state president for the next five years. He is mandated to serve as president for the 2026-2031 term.