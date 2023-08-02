ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz on expiry of their five-year disqualification term awarded to them under separate contempt of court proceedings.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister thanked Allah Almighty and said that darkness of negative acts taken by a clique, who worked against progress and prosperity of Pakistan, had been ending.

الحمد للہ، گزشتہ برسوں میں پاکستان کی خوشحالی و ترقی کے دشمنوں کے گروہ کی اس ملک میں کئے گئے منفی اقدامات کا اندھیرا چھٹ رہا ہے. طلال چوہدری اور دانیال عزیز کی توہین عدالت پر 5 برس نا اہلی کی سزا ختم ہونے پر انکو مبارکباد دیتا ہوں. پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن کے ان رہنماؤں کو خراجِ تحسین… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 2, 2023

The prime minister lauded their steadfastness and loyalty with PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and their fortitude to brace all the ordeals.