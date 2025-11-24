PM congratulates PML(N) candidates on win in by-elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated candidates of Pakistan Muslim League(N) for resounding win in the by-elections.

In his message, he felicitated Muhammad Tufail Jutt and Hafiz Muhammad Nauman on their convincing victory in the NA-143 Chichawatni and NA-129 Lahore by-elections.

He said, “The victory in the by-elections is due to the vision of Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his exemplary leadership and the hard work of the party workers.” “The victory in the by-elections is a reflection of the public’s trust in the hard work of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for the development of the province,” he added.

“Undoubtedly, with the victory in NA-143 and NA-129 the public has expressed its trust in the spirit of public service of the PML-N,” he said adding, “The victory in the election shows the public’s faith in the government’s performance,” he remarked.

He said the victorious candidates of PML (N) will work day and night to serve the people, representing the aspirations of their constituencies.