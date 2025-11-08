PM congratulates nation on win in ODI series against South Africa

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated the entire nation on win in the One Day International series against South Africa and praised the national cricket team.

The Prime Minister also lauded Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Raza Naqvi, coaches and board officials.

The Pakistan cricket team performed brilliantly in the ODI series against South Africa, he said adding the South African team also performed well.

He said, “I am hopeful that the Pakistani cricket team will show the same hard work and excellent performance in the upcoming matches as well.”