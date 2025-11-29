PM congratulates nation on Pakistan’s victory in tri-nation cricket series

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s victory against Sri Lanka in the final of the tri-nation cricket series.

In a statement, he said all the players of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe gave excellent performances during this entire series.

“The players of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe won the hearts of the entire Pakistani nation.

The successful holding of the tri-nation series in Pakistan is our great achievement,” he added.

He said, “Pakistani players showed excellent performance in the final match.”

He appreciated Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and PCB administration for successfully holding the series.”