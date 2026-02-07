PM congratulates nation on Pakistan’s victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup opener

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s victory against the Netherlands in their opening match of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

The prime minister praised the outstanding performance of the Pakistani cricket team and paid tribute to the players as well as the team management for their collective efforts.

He said the national side displayed excellent cricket and won the hearts of fans with their impressive performance. Terming the win a successful start to Pakistan’s World Cup campaign, the prime minister expressed hope that the team would maintain this winning momentum in the matches ahead.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued success of the national cricket team in the remainder of the tournament.