PM congratulates Munir Chanar on winning bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Malik Munir Iqbal Chanar on his victory in the by-election of constituency NA-168 Bahawalpur.

In a statement, the Prime Minister also congratulated Malik Munir Iqbal Chanar’s brother, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar.

“Malik Munir Iqbal Chanar’s success is an expression of the people’s trust in the PML-N,” he said adding, “Malik Munir Iqbal Chanar’s father Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanar served the party with Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for a long time.”

“Late Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanar rendered invaluable services to the PML-N and his son’s success is a reflection of this loyalty and continuity of public service,” he said adding, “The people of Bahawalpur participated fully in the democratic process and elected their representative.”