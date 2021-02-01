PM congratulates KP govt over health insurance facility to entire province

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for becoming the first province in Pakistan to extend universal health coverage to all of its citizens.

“Congratulations to KP govt for making KP first province in (Pakistan) with Universal Health Coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

PM @ImranKhanPTI has congratulated KP govt on making KP the first province to roll out Universal Health Coverage. Over 40m residents now have free health insurance worth Rs. 1 million per family per year that can be availed in over 400 public & private hospitals#KPSehatCardPlus

Under the initiative, around 40 million residents of the province would avail free health insurance of up to Rs1,000,000 per family per year.

The beneficiaries would be able to get free medical facility in over 400 designated private and government hospitals across the province.

From this point onwards, whenever you come across needy KP resident who needs medical care and can not afford, your duty should be giving him/her awareness regarding #KPSehatCardPlus; just tell him/her to take CNIC to any empaneled hospital across Pakistan & avail FREE treatment!

The extension of universal health coverage to entire KP would complete on Monday as the provincial government was set to launch Sehat Cards in Southern Districts.

With tomorrow's launch of Sehat Card in Southern Districts we ll become first province to have universal coverage of health insurance for 100 % population . It's a big step towards achieving the dream of welfare state on pattern of Riasat e Madina as envisioned by Imran Khan.

“It’s a big step towards achieving the dream of welfare state on pattern of Riasat-e-Madina as envisioned by Imran Khan,” KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Twitter.

The districts include Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.