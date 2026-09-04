PM congratulates Italian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday extended heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy’s post-war history.

In a post on X, he said, “Through her able leadership, she has contributed significantly to Italy’s progress and its growing stature on the world stage.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with her to further strengthen Pakistan–Italy relations across multiple domains. My best wishes to her for continued success in the years ahead,” he added.