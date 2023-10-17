ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
PM congratulates football team for winning first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan national football team for winning their first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier.

“Many congratulations to Pakistan national football team for winning their first-ever World Cup 2026 qualifier today by beating Cambodia 1-0 and advancing to the second round,” the prime minister, who is in China to attend Belt and Road Forum, wrote on social media platform X.

He said the football game had been long neglected in Pakistan.

“But no more. Very soon Pakistan Football Federation would be strengthened and empowered to uplift this game of the masses,” the prime minister remarked.

As per details, Harun Hamid Khan’s 68th-minute goal in the thrilling match held at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad proved to be the difference between Cambodia and Pakistan.

The Men in Green will face Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G during the second round of the qualifiers.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ ishtiaqrao@gmail.com/ X: ishtiaqrao

