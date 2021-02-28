PM congratulates Chinese President, govt for taking 750 million people out of poverty in 35 years

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country.

“…Never before in history have 750 million people been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of 35 years,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his twitter account.

پاکستان جیسے ترقی پذیر ممالک کیلئے اس میں بہت سے اسباق ہیں۔ پوری دلجمعی اور عزم مصمم سے ہم بھی اپنے لوگوں کیلئے اسی نوعیت کی کامیابی حاصل کرسکتے ہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2021

“For developing countries like Pakistan there are lessons to be learnt. With determination and commitment we can do the same for our people,” the Prime Minister added.