ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday condoled with the government and people of the United States on the loss of precious lives and damages in hurricane Ian.



In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “We send our deepest condolences & most sincere sympathies to @POTUS and the government & the people of the United States on the loss of precious lives & damages in the hurricane Ian. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.”