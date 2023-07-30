PM condoles with Maulana Fazlur Rehman over death of party workers

LAHORE, Jul 30 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here telephoned chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Amir Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood and condoled with them over the death of their workers in party convention in Khar, Bajaur.

Talking to the JUI leaders, the PM expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives.

He said the government was determined to eradicate terrorism and the culprits will be given exemplary punishment.

He sympathized with the bereaved families, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah, grant of patience for the bereaved families and early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister also talked to Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over telephone and instructed them to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast in Khar.

He directed that the severely injured should be transported to other hospitals on helicopters.

He ordered a probe into the incident and asked for strict action against the persons responsible for the heinous act.