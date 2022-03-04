PM condoles with families of victims of Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday condoled with families of victims of the Peshawar blast and prayed for the recovery of the injured.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “My deepest condolences go to the victims’ families & prayers for the recovery of the injured. I have asked CM KP to personally visit the families & look after their needs.”
“Have personally been monitoring operations & coordinating with CTD & Agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah. We now have all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from & are going after them with full force, “ he added.