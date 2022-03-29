PM condoles martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeepers in Congo

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of officers and soldiers of Pakistan armed forces in a helicopter crash in Congo, where they were deployed for the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The prime minister also paid homage to the services of the Pakistan armed forces for maintaining peace in the world.

According to ISPR, the PUMA helicopter crashed while undertaking a reconnaissance mission, claiming lives of eight UN peacekeepers on board, including six Pakistani officers and soldiers. The exact cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained.

The Pakistani troops, who were martyred in the incident, included ​​Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot Major Saad Nomani, Co-pilot Maj Faizan Ali, ​​Naib Subedar Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer Havaldar Muhammad Ismail and Crew Chief ​​L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.