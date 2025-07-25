PM condoles loss of lives in plane crash in Russia

Friday, July 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed condolences to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people on the loss of lives in the passenger plane crash in eastern Russia.

In a post on X, he said, “On behalf of the people of Pakistan and myself, I extend our deepest condolences to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people on the tragic loss of lives in the passenger plane crash in eastern Russia today.”

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families in this moment of profound sorrow,” he added.

