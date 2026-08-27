PM condoles loss of lives in flash floods, landslides in China

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, extended his deepest condolences to the leadership and people of China over the tragic flash floods and landslides that struck the border region of China on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he said, “The loss of precious lives and those missing as a result of this tragedy evokes our profound grief and solidarity with the Chinese brethren.”

“As search and relief operations continue tirelessly, Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support and assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured and the safe return of all those missing,” he added.