PM condoles demise of veteran journalist Mumtaz Tahir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday condoled the demise of veteran journalist Mumtaz Ahmed Tahir.



In a message of condolence, the prime minister said Mumtaz Tahir rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism especially for the promotion and strengthening of the regional newspapers in the last 50 years. His passing away would create a void in the field of media, he added.

ممتاز احمد طاہر صاحب جید صحافی جن کی شعبہ صحافت کیلئے گراں قدر خدمات ہیں۔ پچھلے 50 سال سے خصوصا علاقائی اخبارات کے فروغ اور استحکام کیلئے کام کرنے والی شخصیت کا اس دار فانی سے جانا ریجنل میڈیا کیلئے ایک خلا پیدا کرگیا ہے۔ اللہ مرحوم کی مغفرت اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے۔ pic.twitter.com/K2XwAQQghk — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 30, 2023



He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.