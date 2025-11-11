PM condoles demise of Senator Irfan Siddiqui

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

In a statement, he said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Irfan Siddiqui.”

“Pakistan has lost a sagacious thinker, teacher and principled intellectual,” he said, adding, “Irfan Siddiqui always made knowledge, tolerance, seriousness and logic the focus of his writing and personality.”

He was an important member of the PML-N and our close associate, he remarked.

“He was counted among the loyal companions of Mian Nawaz Sharif and the party,” he said, adding, “Irfan Siddiqui’s services to the party will always be remembered.”

His academic services and national insight will remain a beacon of light for future generations. He was a kind, gentle and extremely refined person,” he noted.

He said Irfan Siddiqui gave guidance on every occasion, based on positive thinking and academic integrity.

“His death is a great loss for me, for the academic world and for society. May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Paradise and give patience to the bereaved family,” he added.