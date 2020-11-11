PM condoles demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and conveyed his condolences to the Khalifa family as well as the brotherly people of Bahrain.

“Deepest condolences to the Khalifa family & brotherly people of Bahrain on the passing of HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa,” the prime minister said in a message posted on his twitter handle.

He said Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa was a man of great vision, profound integrity and above all a close friend to the people of Pakistan.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, Ameen,” he added.