PM condoles demise of Nisar Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday expressed grief and sorrow at the demise of prominent actor Nisar Qadri.

In a message of condolence, he prayed for the elevation of the departed soul in the ranks of Jannah.

He sympathised with the bereaved family of the deceased artist.

He said Nisar Qadri was among the experienced artists of Pakistan Television.

The services of Nisar Qadri for Pakistan Television, film, radio and theatre would always be remembered, he added.