PM condoles demise of Mir Balkh Sher Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former prime minister Mir Balkh Sher Mazari.

In a statement here on Friday, he said his services for the nation and the country would be remembered for a long time to come.

He said Mir Balkh Sher was the chieftain of Mazari tribe and had an important role in the politics of the country.

He said Mir Balkh Sher Mazari was a towering personality of the politics of Balochistan province and Pakistan.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.