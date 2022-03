PM condoles demise of Australian cricketer Rodney Marsh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed grief over the passing away of Australia’s legendary wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh.

The prime minister, in a post on social media platform Twitter, said, “Saddened to learn of the passing of Rodney Marsh who was Australia’s legendary wicket keeper. During my cricketing career I remember him being not just a great cricketer but one who was respected by both his own team and his opponents.”