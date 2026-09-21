PM condoles death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Monday, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brother of United Arab Emirates Vice President and Prime Minister; and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum devoted his life to the service of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates with honour and dignity. Pakistan deeply appreciates his valuable services and pays tribute to his memory with respect and admiration,” the PM’s Office, in a post on X handle, quoted the prime minsiter as saying.

The prime minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Al Maktoum family, and the people of the United Arab Emirates.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant the bereaved family strength and patience to bear this profound loss.