PM condoles death of Poverty Alleviation Minister Imran Shah’s mother

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the death of the mother of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that he shared the grief of the grieved family of Syed Imran Shah.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.