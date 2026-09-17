PM condoles death of PML-N leader MPA Hanif Jutt

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of Provincial Assembly Hanif Jutt.

In a statement, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks in Jannah and for patience and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

“The services rendered by the late Hanif Jutt for the PML-N will always be remembered,” he said.