PM condoles death of ex-minister Raja Nadir Pervaiz

DAVOS, Jan 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his deep grief over the death of former federal minister and Member of National Assembly Raja Nadir Pervaiz.

The prime minister, who is currently in Switzerland to attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, said in a statement, that the services of the late Raja Nadir for the Pakistani politics would always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

