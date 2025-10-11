PM condemns terrorist attack on police training center in Dera Ismail Khan

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack by the Khawarij militants on the police training center in Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement issued on Saturday , the Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the seven police personnel who embraced martyrdom while bravely resisting the terrorists. He offered prayers for the elevation of their ranks and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack and directed the authorities concerned to ensure all possible medical assistance to them.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have always been on the front line in the war against terrorism and have rendered countless sacrifices for the country’s peace and security.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs,” the Prime Minister stated, adding that such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot shake the government’s firm resolve to root out terrorism.

“We are fully determined to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations from the country,” he reaffirmed.