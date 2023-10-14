ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
PM condemns terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat, grieved over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday while condemning the heinous terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat, expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister posted on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism.”

