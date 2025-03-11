24.9 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
PM condemns Israel's suspension of humanitarian aid to Palestine
National

PM condemns Israel’s suspension of humanitarian aid to Palestine

11
ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel’s latest suspension of humanitarian aid, including food and medicines from entering Palestinian Territories and cutting off power supply that threatens to limit water supplies in the area.
“Such repressive measures during the holy month of Ramadan are highly condemnable as they endanger the lives of millions of innocent Palestinians including women and children,” the prime minister said in his social media post on X.
