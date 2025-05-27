36 C
PM condemns firing on anti-polio team in Noshki

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned a firing incident targeting an anti-polio team in Noshki, Balochistan and expressed his grief over the death of Abdul Wahid, a police personnel.

The prime minister expressed condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family of Shaheed police personnel, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He reiterated that attack on polio vaccination team that was securing future of children was unacceptable, adding the miscreants working against anti-polio drive would be dealt in strongly.

