PM condemns attack on life of Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned the attack on the life of President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his Advisor Engineer Amir Muqam in the area of Martong in Shangla.

Talking to Amir Muqam, he said he was thankful to Allah that he remained safe in the attack.

The PM expressed gratitude that there was no loss of life.

He also paid tribute to Engineer Amir Muqam for his bravery and steadfastness.

“You are lion of Nawaz Sharif and we appreciate your services for the public, nation and the party,” he added.

An attempt was also made on the life of Amir Muqam in 2014.