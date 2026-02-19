PM commends security forces for eliminating four terrorists in Lakki Marwat

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the security forces for killing four terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij during an operation in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister praised the professionalism and bravery of the security personnel for successfully carrying out the operation against the terrorists.

He said that under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam,” the security forces were achieving major successes in the fight against terrorism. “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces in this war against terrorism,” he added.

The prime minister reiterated that the government remained firmly committed to eliminating all forms of terrorism from the country. He emphasized that operations against terrorists would continue until lasting peace was fully restored.

Shehbaz Sharif also reaffirmed the government’s resolve to support the security forces in their efforts to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and ensure the protection of its citizens.