PM commends security forces for eliminating 31 Khwarij in KP

ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated the security forces for successful operation against Fitna al Khwarij and eliminating 31 terrorists in District Bannu and Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The prime minister lauded the professional capabilities of the security forces officers and personnel for sending Khwarij to hell, PM office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also reiterated the resolve of continuing the fight against the scourge of terrorism till its complete eradication from the country.

“For the protection of the motherland, the entire nation, with resolute determination, is standing shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces,” he added.