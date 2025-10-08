PM commends security forces as 19 terrorists killed in Orakzai operation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for eliminating 19 terrorists of India-backed Fitna-al-Khawarij in an operation in Orakzai district.

The prime minister, in a statement, expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat, along with other brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, during the security operation.

He prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for their families to bear the loss.

“The sacrifices of the brave soldiers will never go in vain. We will thwart the nefarious designs of India-backed terrorists. Those attempting to harm Pakistan’s integrity will not succeed,” the prime minister said, reiterating the government’s resolve to purge the country of terrorism.