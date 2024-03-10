PM commends Peshawar police for foiling a terrorist attack

PM commends Peshawar police for foiling a terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated Peshawar police for thwarting a terrorist attack.
The prime minister said that they had saved the people from a huge loss and terrorists were sent to hell.
Police and security forces had always been standing like solid wall against terrorism, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
He also reiterated the resolve to eradicate scourge of terrorism forever.

